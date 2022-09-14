ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,346,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 80,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,381 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Shares of COP stock opened at $112.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

