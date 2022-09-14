Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.19.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.