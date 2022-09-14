Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CI. Barclays raised their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $286.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.86. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $296.29. The company has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

