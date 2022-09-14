Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,272 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $147.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.06.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.