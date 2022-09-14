Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 53 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.15.

ADBE opened at $368.39 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

