Carl P. Haney Sells 7,559 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE EL opened at $245.26 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.73 and its 200 day moving average is $260.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

