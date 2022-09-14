Carl P. Haney Sells 7,559 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 4.0 %
NYSE EL opened at $245.26 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.73 and its 200 day moving average is $260.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.65.
About Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
