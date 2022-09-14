Capital World Investors Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,748,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $104.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

