Capital World Investors Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.2% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital World Investors owned about 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $7,071,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after buying an additional 615,798 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after buying an additional 456,524 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 390,850 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

LMT opened at $409.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.