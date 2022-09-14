Capital World Investors Has $2.91 Billion Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,535,747 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in AON were worth $2,912,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AON by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,842,000 after buying an additional 98,794 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,489,000 after buying an additional 1,267,267 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,464,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,392,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AON by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,364,000 after buying an additional 134,256 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AON Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $284.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.67. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Stories

