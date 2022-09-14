Capital World Investors Grows Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303,346 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Linde were worth $2,864,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Linde by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Linde by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $285.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.98.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

