Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,638,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 401,439 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.13% of Darden Restaurants worth $2,079,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $128.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

