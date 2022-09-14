Capital World Investors Buys 7,894,757 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,750,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Micron Technology by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

