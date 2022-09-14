Capital Research Global Investors Has $6.65 Billion Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,909,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 74,622 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.6% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,650,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of META opened at $153.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.67 and a 12 month high of $378.59.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,928 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.