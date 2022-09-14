Capital Research Global Investors Has $2.38 Billion Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,376,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.
ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.
ABNB stock opened at $121.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.43. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 1.14.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
