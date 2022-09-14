Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.87 Billion Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,840,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,259,520 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $1,865,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,508 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Several equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.80.

Shares of CME opened at $194.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.75. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

