Capital International Sarl Sells 8,192 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Capital International Sarl lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide comprises 0.8% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $16,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,802,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $130.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.35. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

