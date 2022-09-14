Capital International Sarl Sells 7,198 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital International Sarl trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 4.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 22.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 58,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Visa by 5.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Trading Down 3.4 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $199.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.92 and a 200 day moving average of $207.64. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

