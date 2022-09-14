Capital International Sarl Sells 461,437 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Capital International Sarl lowered its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 461,437 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $15,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in América Móvil by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,192,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,272 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in América Móvil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 515,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 294,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56,440 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 366,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in América Móvil by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Stock Performance

NYSE AMX opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

