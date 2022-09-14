Capital International Sarl Sells 18,853 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Capital International Sarl lowered its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,853 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 78.0% in the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 997,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,257,000 after purchasing an additional 437,208 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Legend Biotech by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,798,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,461,000 after purchasing an additional 113,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Legend Biotech by 2,173.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 93,071 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.21 and a beta of -0.66. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $58.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Legend Biotech Profile

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

