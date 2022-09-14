Capital International Sarl Purchases 2,388 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. American National Bank increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,550,960. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $94.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.