Capital International Sarl Purchases 231 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,457 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.15.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $368.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.76. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

