Capital International Sarl Purchases 158 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Equinix by 20.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $636.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $666.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $686.86. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $873.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

