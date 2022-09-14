Capital International Sarl Increases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital International Sarl increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 1.5% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in CME Group were worth $30,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after buying an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,492,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,238,000 after acquiring an additional 377,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of CME Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after acquiring an additional 603,755 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $194.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,508 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

