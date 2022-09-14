Capital International Sarl Increases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 332,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,673,000 after purchasing an additional 228,955 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in VICI Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 35.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $5,191,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 142.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.