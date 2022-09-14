Capital International Sarl Increases Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Trimble were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,242 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 29.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 360,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 81,540 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.84. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

