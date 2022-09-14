Capital International Sarl Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital International Sarl lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,455,000 after buying an additional 255,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.34.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

