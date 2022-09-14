Capital International Sarl Has $15.84 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital International Sarl lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.8% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $184.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.