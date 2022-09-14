Capital International Sarl Grows Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Capital International Sarl grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy comprises 0.8% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $15,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 179.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,907. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

GDDY stock opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

