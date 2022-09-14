Capital International Sarl Boosts Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,273 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in H World Group were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in H World Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in H World Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.37. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on HTHT shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on H World Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

