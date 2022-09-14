Capital International Sarl Acquires 3,710 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after purchasing an additional 457,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

