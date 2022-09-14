Capital International Sarl Acquires 3,710 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after purchasing an additional 457,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %
NYSE RTX opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
