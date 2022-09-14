Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 9,125 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.9% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $406,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,323,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $503.65 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $520.36 and a 200-day moving average of $551.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

