Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 564 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 0.8% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 4.0 %

Danaher stock opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.50 and its 200-day moving average is $269.73. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.73.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.