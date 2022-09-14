Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 564 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 0.8% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Stock Down 4.0 %
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.73.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.