Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 10,544 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.2% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in NIKE by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 17,471 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $11,712,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $1,311,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Down 5.9 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

NKE stock opened at $105.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average is $117.11. The stock has a market cap of $165.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

