Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 46,262 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 164.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,262 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $184.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

