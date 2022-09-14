Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 1,043 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $13,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,412 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $627,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

