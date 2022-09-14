Capital International Ltd. CA Has $10.91 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,223 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $130.46 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.31 and a 200-day moving average of $135.35.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

