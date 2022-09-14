Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 29,000 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 388,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in AES were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AES during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AES by 9,238.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 157.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. AES’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

