Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 2,683 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,107 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $384.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $415.26 and a 200-day moving average of $465.52. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $355.37 and a one year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.67.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

