Capital International Investors Sells 7,022,117 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital International Investors reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,772,491 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,022,117 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.1% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,747,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.27. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

