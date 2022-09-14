Capital International Investors Sells 578,915 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,474,704 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 578,915 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.6% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $6,920,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Netflix by 526,574.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $218.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.40. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.74.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.