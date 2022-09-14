Capital International Investors Buys 1,085,522 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,717,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $192.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

