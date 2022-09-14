Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 95,339 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,838,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $242.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $146.40 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

