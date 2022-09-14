Capital Group International Inc. CA Sells 50,419 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Group International Inc. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 681,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 50,419 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.3% of Capital Group International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $118,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,715,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,316,843,000 after buying an additional 1,354,409 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 105,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 67,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 207,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Price Performance

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $153.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.27. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.