Capital Group International Inc. CA Sells 50,419 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Group International Inc. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 681,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 50,419 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.3% of Capital Group International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $118,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,715,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,316,843,000 after buying an additional 1,354,409 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 105,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 67,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 207,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Apple Price Performance
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $153.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.27. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple (AAPL)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.