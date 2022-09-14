Capital Group International Inc. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Group International Inc. CA lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 446,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 30,707 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Capital Group International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $98,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Shares of V stock opened at $199.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

