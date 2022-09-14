Capital Group International Inc. CA Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 337.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 991,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764,761 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $51,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Pfizer by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 309,129 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Pfizer by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $259.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

