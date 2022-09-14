Capital Group International Inc. CA Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 337.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 991,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764,761 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $51,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Pfizer by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 309,129 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Pfizer by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
Pfizer Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $259.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71.
Pfizer Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pfizer (PFE)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.