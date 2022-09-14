Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,973,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,080,057 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 0.8% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.01% of Canadian National Railway worth $936,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Kidder Stephen W raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 89,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.36.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of CNI stock opened at $120.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $106.61 and a one year high of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.65%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.