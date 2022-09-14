Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Lowered by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.9% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $58,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $406,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Broadcom by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $5,323,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $503.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $520.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

