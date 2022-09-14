Brian P. Weber Sells 2,003 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:CLH opened at $119.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $124.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.27.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

