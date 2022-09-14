Brian P. Weber Sells 2,003 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Clean Harbors Trading Down 3.1 %
NYSE:CLH opened at $119.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $124.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.27.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.