Brian A. Markison Sells 41,812 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,897.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lantheus Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.10. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $86.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $2,319,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

