Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRZE. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 12,888 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $461,261.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,120.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $325,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 12,888 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $461,261.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,120.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $8,914,916 in the last ninety days. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Braze in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the first quarter valued at $309,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

